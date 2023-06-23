AirPlay is coming to a bunch of hotel TVs soon, thanks to LG

After Apple announced at WWDC 2023 that AirPlay was coming to some hotels later this year, LG announced that it was going to be the first company to help make this happen.

Ahead of a HITEC Hospitality Trade Show, Michael Kosla, hospitality vice president at LG Business Solutions USA announced the update coming to a bunch of hotels that have its 2023 TVs installed.

For those unaware, you'll soon be able to connect your iPhone or iPad to a TV by a QR code that will display on the device, enabling you to mirror your device or play content to it without being limited to what the hotel TV offers.

LG also mentioned that this update will be coming to its recent TV models as well, but it didn't state exactly which ones you'll be able to use this new Airplay feature with just yet.

It's about to get far easier for watching content

(Image credit: iMore)

Most of us have all been in a situation where we've checked into a hotel, and after a few days, we're either too sunburnt or too ill to go outside, and we're relegated to watching old 80s movies like The Golden Child on repeat.

The temporary solution for many has been to bring a USB-C to HDMI cable so we can hook up our iPad or Mac to these hotel TVs, but it's always been a fiddly situation, and TVs at some hotels even restrict using its input ports.

So having the ability to just scan a QR code to send your content to these TVs is going to be very useful. But don't expect a quick rollout. LG isn't the only provider of hotel TVs, and it wasn't clear as to whether it was a US-only rollout.

For UK folk who like to stay in a Travel Tavern, for example, and are hoping for this feature to come quickly, we recommend tempering expectations until other rollouts are announced.