If streaming music isn't your thing and you'd rather listen to files stored locally, Doppler is probably the app for you. It's better than ever after a new update, too, with support for some hot iOS 15 features added.

Kicking things off is a new spatialize audio feature that is perfect for people who have lots of surround sound music to listen to. Doppler knows that it won't be for everyone, though — there's a switch to turn the whole thing off for those who want to stick to stereo sound.

iOS 15 adds a new option to enable spatial audio for multi-channel audio. For people with surround sound music, iOS 15 will generate a 3D sound stage that mimics a surround sound environment. This also works with stereo audio. Doppler supports the new options for spatialized audio and because this setting might not be for everyone, Doppler includes an option to disable the new effects.

CarPlay fans get an update in the form of a new Siri button, making it easier to get the digital assistant's attention while driving. Offline Siri support has also been added as well.

All of this is available via the updated Doppler right now. The app is a free download from the App Store with a seven-day trial available. After that, a one-time purchase of $6.99 unlocks the app for good.

Doppler was already one of the best iPhone apps for people who like offline audio — now it's better than ever.