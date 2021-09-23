What you need to know
- Doppler has been updated to take advantage of new features in iOS 15.
- Offline Siri support, improved CarPlay, and spatial audio support have been added.
If streaming music isn't your thing and you'd rather listen to files stored locally, Doppler is probably the app for you. It's better than ever after a new update, too, with support for some hot iOS 15 features added.
Kicking things off is a new spatialize audio feature that is perfect for people who have lots of surround sound music to listen to. Doppler knows that it won't be for everyone, though — there's a switch to turn the whole thing off for those who want to stick to stereo sound.
iOS 15 adds a new option to enable spatial audio for multi-channel audio. For people with surround sound music, iOS 15 will generate a 3D sound stage that mimics a surround sound environment. This also works with stereo audio.
Doppler supports the new options for spatialized audio and because this setting might not be for everyone, Doppler includes an option to disable the new effects.
CarPlay fans get an update in the form of a new Siri button, making it easier to get the digital assistant's attention while driving. Offline Siri support has also been added as well.
All of this is available via the updated Doppler right now. The app is a free download from the App Store with a seven-day trial available. After that, a one-time purchase of $6.99 unlocks the app for good.
Doppler was already one of the best iPhone apps for people who like offline audio — now it's better than ever.
Pokémon Unite update makes it less pay to win, but still isn't enough
Season two of Pokémon Unite is out now. Here's how this update tried to address the game's 'pay to win' concerns and why it's just not quite good enough.
Apple kicks off 'Spark,' a new docuseries 'exploring the origin' of songs
Apple today kicked off a new YouTube documentary series called Spark which looks into the "origin stories of some of culture’s biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them."
iPad minis begin shipping ahead of tomorrow's launch — has yours?
Apple's iPad mini is beginning to ship.
The most popular Animal Crossing amiibo cards are expensive
There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, which can be used to bring specific villagers into New Horizons. Here are the rarest and most expensive ones.