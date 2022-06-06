Apple has revealed the next generation of iPadOS at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote. While developers will be able to snag the betas very soon, the general release for iPadOS 16 won't be until the fall, usually around the time new iPhones are dropping.

We know that iPadOS 16 will of course run on the newest iPad models, but what if you're still using an older one? Here are all of the iPads that are able to run iPadOS 16.

Compatibility changes

iPadOS 15

When Apple released iPadOS 15, it was able to run on any iPad that could have iPadOS 14. Here's that full device list:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

iPadOS 16

Unfortunately, some older iPad models did not make the cut this time around, which is understandable. Here's the full list of supported iPads for iPadOS 16:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

As you can see, noteable cuts include the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.

Did your iPad make the cut?

As you can see from the list, Apple has dropped support for some older models that are now considered obsolete. However, all things considered, they had a nice, long run. Hopefully, your best iPad made the cut and you're able to enjoy iPadOS 16 and all of its goodies this fall.