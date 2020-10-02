What you need to know
- Nanoleaf has shared a new light panel design to celebrate the release of Star Wars: Squadrons.
- Spaceship design consists of 57 triangular light panels, and supports four colors across the display.
- Nanoleaf Screen Mirror capabilities allow the light panels to sync with the game for a more immersive experience.
Nanoleaf is celebrating the launch of Star Wars: Squadrons today by showing off an ultimate spaceship light panel design that can sync with the new release. The latest Star Wars game, available now for the Xbox One, PC, and PS4, features single and multiplayer battles with classic starships like TIE fighters and X-wings.
Nanoleaf's massive spaceship design incorporates a total of 57 light panels from the company's iconic triangular-shaped line across three separate displays. The larger spaceship portion measures 74-by-52-inches, and features various shades of blue, green, and white, which Nanoleaf provides hex colors for if you want to create your own at home. The other two accent displays that sit off to the side of the spaceship are 49-inches tall, and are shaped in straight lines with nine panels each.
The displays are made possible by Nanoleaf's modular light panel system that uses a series of Linkers, Controllers, and Power Supplies, to keep them all connected. The panels do not require any tools for installation, and are mounted to walls with removable mounting tape. Once installed, Nanoleaf's panels can be controlled via the Nanoleaf Smarter Series app, as well as via voice through smart home platforms like HomeKit.
To take things even further, Nanoleaf's Screen Mirror capabilities allow the panels to sync with games like Star Wars: Squadrons, and movies, creating more immersive experiences. Nanoleaf's panels can even sync with ambient music through a Rhythm module that uses an on-board microphone and does not require any additional software to get the party started.
Nanoleaf's triangle Light Panels are available as part of a nine-pack starter kit with prices starting at $200 at various retailers like Amazon, or directly from Nanoleaf's online store. Additional expansion sets are also available starting at $60 for a pack of four panels.
Celebrate in style
Nanoleaf Light Panels
Endless possibilities
Nanoleaf Light Panels not only open the door to tons of creative possibilities like this ultimate spaceship design, but Screen Mirror capabilities can take your games to the next level by lighting up your room along with action.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
