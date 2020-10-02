Nanoleaf is celebrating the launch of Star Wars: Squadrons today by showing off an ultimate spaceship light panel design that can sync with the new release. The latest Star Wars game, available now for the Xbox One, PC, and PS4, features single and multiplayer battles with classic starships like TIE fighters and X-wings.

Nanoleaf's massive spaceship design incorporates a total of 57 light panels from the company's iconic triangular-shaped line across three separate displays. The larger spaceship portion measures 74-by-52-inches, and features various shades of blue, green, and white, which Nanoleaf provides hex colors for if you want to create your own at home. The other two accent displays that sit off to the side of the spaceship are 49-inches tall, and are shaped in straight lines with nine panels each.

The displays are made possible by Nanoleaf's modular light panel system that uses a series of Linkers, Controllers, and Power Supplies, to keep them all connected. The panels do not require any tools for installation, and are mounted to walls with removable mounting tape. Once installed, Nanoleaf's panels can be controlled via the Nanoleaf Smarter Series app, as well as via voice through smart home platforms like HomeKit.