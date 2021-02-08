What you need to know
- Nanoleaf has released a new firmware update for its Essentials line of smart lighting accessories
- Update brings HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to the Essentials Light Bulb and Light Strip
- New Nanoleaf iOS app update also adds support for scenes with Essentials products
Nanoleaf has announced the release of a new firmware update for company's Essentials A19 Light Bulb and Light Strip that adds support for Apple's HomeKit Adaptive Lighting feature. HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, which was introduced alongside iOS 14 last fall, automatically adjusts the color temperature of compatible lighting throughout the day with warmer tones in the morning and bright whites during the afternoon.
- 1.4.29 (2021-02-08)
- Added support for Color Scenes
- Added support for Apple Adaptive Lighting
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
Firmware version 1.4.29, which is available now through the Nanoleaf app, also adds the ability to use the Essentials products with Color Scenes. Scenes can include slow transitions, fades, pops, and more, just like Nanoleaf's signature light panel systems. The new Color Scenes functionality requires version 5.2.0 of the Nanoleaf app, which was also released today.
Nanoleaf's Essentials Light Bulb and Light Strip are currently available for purchase directly from Nanoleaf's website, or through Apple.com. A single Essentials A19 Light Bulb retails for $19.95, and the Essentials Light Strip is available in an 80-inch starter kit for $49.95.
HomeKit-enabled
Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb
HomeKit Adaptive Lighting and more
Nanoleaf's affordable Essentials Light Bulb supports millions of colors, Thread wireless connectivity, and a new update adds HomeKit Adaptive Lighting. A simple plug-and-play design gets them up and running with HomeKit in minutes.
HomeKit-enabled
Nanoleaf Essentials Light Strip
Go the distance
The 80-inch Nanoleaf Essentials Light Strip brings bright, beautiful colors, and HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to almost anywhere in your home. Thread wireless connectivity and now support for Color Scenes make this excellent light strip even better.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
4 things we don't want to see in Breath of the Wild 2 on Nintendo Switch
We can't wait until the Breath of the Wild sequel comes to Nintendo Switch. While this new game will surely capture its predecessor's art style and spirit, there are a few things we hope don't get carried over.
Review: The dual-lens EZVIZ C3X Outdoor Camera shines in the dark
Can an affordable smart camera that doesn't require a subscription really outshine the competition at night? The answer may surprise you.
Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry
Apple has told developers in its Universal App Quick Start Program that it will increase a credit offered to $500 instead of $200, and that it will be available for purchasing any Apple product until the end of the year.
These HomeKit cameras work with iOS14's Face Recognition and Activity Zones
iOS 14 brings some powerful new capabilities to HomeKit Secure Video-enabled cameras like Face Recognition and Activity Zones. Here's all of the cameras and doorbells that support the latest and greatest HomeKit features.