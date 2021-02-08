Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb Side ViewSource: Christopher Close / iMore

What you need to know

  • Nanoleaf has released a new firmware update for its Essentials line of smart lighting accessories
  • Update brings HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to the Essentials Light Bulb and Light Strip
  • New Nanoleaf iOS app update also adds support for scenes with Essentials products

Nanoleaf has announced the release of a new firmware update for company's Essentials A19 Light Bulb and Light Strip that adds support for Apple's HomeKit Adaptive Lighting feature. HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, which was introduced alongside iOS 14 last fall, automatically adjusts the color temperature of compatible lighting throughout the day with warmer tones in the morning and bright whites during the afternoon.

  • 1.4.29 (2021-02-08)
  • Added support for Color Scenes
  • Added support for Apple Adaptive Lighting
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements

Firmware version 1.4.29, which is available now through the Nanoleaf app, also adds the ability to use the Essentials products with Color Scenes. Scenes can include slow transitions, fades, pops, and more, just like Nanoleaf's signature light panel systems. The new Color Scenes functionality requires version 5.2.0 of the Nanoleaf app, which was also released today.

Nanoleaf Homekit Adaptive Lighting Update ScreensSource: iMore

Nanoleaf's Essentials Light Bulb and Light Strip are currently available for purchase directly from Nanoleaf's website, or through Apple.com. A single Essentials A19 Light Bulb retails for $19.95, and the Essentials Light Strip is available in an 80-inch starter kit for $49.95.

