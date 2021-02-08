Nanoleaf has announced the release of a new firmware update for company's Essentials A19 Light Bulb and Light Strip that adds support for Apple's HomeKit Adaptive Lighting feature. HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, which was introduced alongside iOS 14 last fall, automatically adjusts the color temperature of compatible lighting throughout the day with warmer tones in the morning and bright whites during the afternoon.

1.4.29 (2021-02-08)

Added support for Color Scenes

Added support for Apple Adaptive Lighting

Minor bug fixes and improvements

Firmware version 1.4.29, which is available now through the Nanoleaf app, also adds the ability to use the Essentials products with Color Scenes. Scenes can include slow transitions, fades, pops, and more, just like Nanoleaf's signature light panel systems. The new Color Scenes functionality requires version 5.2.0 of the Nanoleaf app, which was also released today.