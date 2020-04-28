What you need to know
- Private pre-orders have begun for Nanoleaf's Hexagon light panels.
- Starter sets include 7, 13, and 19 panels.
- Orders will begin shipping on June 30th.
Nanoleaf has introduced private pre-orders for its upcoming Hexagon Light Panels today. The announcement, which came via a marketing email, states that pre-orders are only available to those that signed up to receive more information about the Hexagons, and are listed as shipping on June 30th.
In addition to the new Hexagon shape, the latest panels include signature features from the company's Canvas and Aurora line. Each Hexagon sports touch controls, which can be used to control the light levels and to play games like Simon.
The Hexagons also include music visualization through Rhythm Scenes. The panels can display up to 16 million different shades or colors and whites, and can utilize tons of scenes already in use with other shapes.
New to the Nanoleaf line is the ability to combine shapes, which starts with the Hexagons. Future shapes from the company will be able to connect directly to the Hexagons, creating tons of possibilities with its 6 sides.
Starter kits for the Hexagon panels start at $199 for a 7 panel set ($179 during the pre-order phase). Other kits include 13 and 19 panel options, with larger sets coming with a slight discount when broken down per panel.
Although pre-orders are only available privately as of now, you can sign up for more information on the company's site to potentially join in on the next wave.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stay current with Apple Podcasts’ revamped News category
Apple has just released a nice update to the News category in the Podcasts app. It’s even easier to find free, high-quality podcasts about the topics that matter right now.
Q1 iPhone shipments up 80% in India
Q1 iPhone shipments in India grew by nearly 80% year on year!
Withings unveils new Sleep Analyzer in UK and EU, coming to the US
Withings has today unveiled its new Sleep Analyzer to help measure how well you sleep!
Automate your routine with just a tap with the best NFC tags
NFC tags are a convenient way to make your HomeKit scenes, Siri Shortcuts, or anything else you can think of just a tap away. Here's the best NFC tags that you can buy today.