What you need to know
- Pre-orders have begun for Nanoleaf's Hexagon light panels.
- Starter sets include 7, 13, and 19 panels.
- Orders will begin shipping in July.
Nanoleaf has opened up pre-orders to everyone for its upcoming Hexagon Light Panels today. The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after a private pre-order phase, and states that are only available in limited quantities. Unlike the previous private pre-order which were set to ship in June, the latest round of orders are slated to ship in July.
In addition to the new Hexagon shape, the latest panels include signature features from the company's Canvas and Aurora line. Each Hexagon sports touch controls, which can be used to control the light levels and to play games like Simon.
The Hexagons also include music visualization through Rhythm Scenes. The panels can display up to 16 million different shades or colors and whites, and can utilize tons of scenes already in use with other shapes.
New to the Nanoleaf line is the ability to combine shapes, which starts with the Hexagons. Future shapes from the company will be able to connect directly to the Hexagons, creating tons of possibilities with its 6 sides.
Starter kits for the Hexagon panels start at $199 for a 7 panel set ($179 during the pre-order phase). Other kits include 13 and 19 panel options, with larger sets coming with a slight discount when broken down per panel.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
