What you need to know Nanoleaf has announced the launch of the Nanoleaf Lines smart lights.

Latest Nanoleaf smart lights offer backlit illumination and a modular line design.

Nanoleaf Lines are available for pre-order today, with shipping starting in November.

Nanoleaf has introduced the company's latest HomeKit light panel system on Thursday — the aptly named Nanoleaf Lines. First teased during the launch of the Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Light Panels, the Nanoleaf Lines sport a slim, modular light bar-style design with the ability to display millions of colors. Nanoleaf Lines now reinvents the idea of modular design, offering ultra lightweight light lines that connect at 60 degree angle increments to create sleek linear layouts, grand geometric shapes, and even ceiling designs with the intuitive mounting plates integrated with every Lines Mounting Connector. Unlike Nanoleaf's light panels, the new Nanoleaf Lines feature backlit illumination, which projects RGBW color onto walls and ceilings. Each Line segment supports the ability to display two colors at once, which provides "seamless color mixing" when combined with the built-in LED diffusers, according to Nanoleaf.

The Nanoleaf Lines connect via a series of mounting plates at the end of each segment. The Lines connect at 60-degree angle increments to the plates opening up tons of design opportunities — from geometric shapes to linear layouts and are expandable beyond the initial nine Lines that come in a Smarter Kit through expansion packs. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more For even greater customization, Nanoleaf has a pair of skins that cover the "front" of the Lines in the works. Available in two colors — black and pink, the Nanoleaf Lines Skins snap directly onto the Lines without tools or additional mounting tape and will be available starting in December. As with other Nanoleaf lights, the Lines connect directly to home networks via Wi-Fi without the need for an additional hub. The Lines are compatible with most major smart home platforms, including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and Amazon Alexa.

Source: Nanoleaf

Once connected, users can apply dynamic color and paint scenes through the Nanoleaf app. Nanoleaf provides 19 preset scenes for the Lines, and additional scenes from the Nanoleaf community are also available with just a few taps. The Nanoleaf Lines also support Rythym music syncing using an onboard microphone and screen mirroring capabilities. Like the Nanoleaf Shapes and Elements, the Lines also function as Thread Border Routers for the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb and the Essentials Lightstrip. In a future update, the company also plans to open up all of its Border Routers to all Thread devices — regardless of vendor. The Nanoleaf Lines are available for pre-order starting today through Nanoleaf's online store and will ship by the "end of November." Pricing starts at $199.99 for the Nanoleaf Lines Smarter Kit, and three-line expansion packs are also available for $79.99 each.