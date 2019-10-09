In the case of NapBot, the app uses machine learning to detect and also analyze your sleep. So, in theory, NapBot should improve its tracking and analysis the more you use it, providing users with even more accurate and in-depth information.

NapBot is exactly what it sounds like: An app that tracks your sleep. But what sets it apart is it takes advantage of iOS 13's CoreML, which allows developers to integrate machine learning models into their app.

NapBot 1.1 is released with a bunch of new things like background sleep tracking and sleep merging, improved trends and dynamic type support. https://t.co/S5O9tQSYHm pic.twitter.com/13qX9tIpXJ

NapBot doesn't simply track the hours you were resting; it also listens for sound exposure and keeps an eye on your heart rate. If you opt for the pro version of NapBot, you'll also get detailed sleep history and sleep trends, the latter of which will help you understand how habits influence your sleep.

NapBot has been out for a few weeks now, but with so much talk about Apple testing a sleep tracking solution of its own, we wanted to highlight what's already available (via 9to5Mac).

NapBot is available for iOS and watchOS as a free download. In-app purchases include monthly and annual subscriptions.

