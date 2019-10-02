Native Union today unveiled its new Power Delivery Charging Collection of powerful wall chargers and powerbanks that will top off your iPhone or iPad in no time. The collection features super-fast charging speeds along with Native Union's signature sleek and compact design.

The first item in the collection is the Smart Charger PD 18W, which is a wall charger with a USB-A and USB-C port that can deliver high-charging speeds of up to 18W. It will charge up an iPhone 50% in 27 minutes.

The second entry into the collection is the Smart Hub PD 45W. This wall charger is a hub to charge up to three devices at a time via the two USB-A (15W) and USB-C (30W) ports. It delivers the same charging capabilities for the iPhone, but where it truly shines is in charging bigger devices like an iPad Pro. It'll top off Apple's high end iPad 50% in just 50 minutes.

The last item of the collection is the Jump+ Powerbank. It is a PD-enabled 12,000 power bank that comes with a USB-A and USB-C port and can wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible device. The USB-C port is capable of delivering 18W fast charging.

All three items in Native Union's Power Delivery Charging Collection are now available through its site. The Smart Charger PD 18 retails for $39.99, the Smart Hub PD 45W for $59.99 and the Jump+ Powerbank for $99.99.