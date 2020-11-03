What you need to know
- NatWest's Mettle account now has support for Apple Pay.
- Users of the business account can now add their card to the Wallet app.
- They can make contactless payments from their iPhone and Apple Watch.
Apple Pay is now supported by NatWest's Mettle account in the UK, giving users the chance to add their card to the Wallet app for the first time.
NatWest made the announcement via the Mettle blog today.
Today we're pleased to announce that you can now use your Mettle card with Apple Pay to make purchases wherever you see the contactless logo or Apple Pay mark.
This means that instead of using your physical card, you can pay using the Apple devices you use every day. All you have to do is add your Mettle card to Apple Wallet.
Apple Pay use is at an all-time high thanks to the current pandemic situation and people are more hesitant to use cash than they might otherwise be. Something the announcement also points out.
Now more than ever, Apple Pay is a better way to pay with your Mettle card. It's contactless, safe and easy. And it keeps you from having to touch physical buttons or exchange cash when you're out getting what you need. Just look for the contactless logo or Apple Pay mark.
Mettle account users can add their cards to the Wallet app from within the Mettle app right now.
