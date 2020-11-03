What you need to know
- The NBC News app has been updated to include widgets for today's election.
- You'll be able to see poll closure, early voting stats, and more.
- Perfect for those who aren't thrown into a state of panic at the thought of today's election.
Anyone wanting to keep up to speed on today's U.S. election can keep tabs on the latest information by updating to the new NBC News app with its support for election-based widgets.
With the election now underway there are three different widgets available to those who don't already feel filled with dread about the whole thing. With the widgets installed you'll see the latest polls, early voting data, and election night results. All from the comfort of your Home screen.
For election day, NBC News Digital is making The Decision 2020 widget available to iPhones (and iPads) running Apple iOS 14, allowing users to get early glimpses at important voting information, early voting stats, the latest polls, plus see up-to-the-minute election results right from their home screens.
You can download the newly updated NBC News app app from the App Store right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
