NDI has announced that its HX Camera and HX Capture software are both now free on iOS! In a statement today, April 2 it said:

Bergen, Norway and San Antonio, Texas—2nd April 2020—Keeping in touch with friends, family and workmates remotely just got a whole lot better with specialized video software from NDI®, part of the Vizrt Group. With many countries in lockdown, never has demand for live video streaming been higher. However, this requires certain essential tools, one being a high-quality webcam. Now, in a move that typifies the 'we're all in this together, and we will beat this virus' mindset, NDI has today announced that it will immediately make available its new NDI®|HX Capture for iOS and its existing NDI®|HX Camera for iOS applications free of charge for the next 60 days. Both apps are available for download from the Apple iOS App Store and normally retail at $10 and $20 respectively.

As noted, NDI HX Camera turns your iPhone into a 4K webcam for use in conference calls and webinars. It works with MS Teams, Skype, Zoom and more. Vizrt CEO Michael Hallén stated:

"In the short term, we can't socialize with friends and colleagues in the office or in our favorite restaurants, but with our software-defined visual storytelling tools, we can maintain face time and help each other through the challenges that life is currently throwing our way," commented Michael Hallén, CEO of the Vizrt Group. "By making NDI®|HX Camera available to all iPhone users, we are greatly improving the flexibility and quality of video meetings, enhancing the ability of anyone to work more efficiently while working remotely during these trying times. Our app makes that simpler by using the high-quality camera many people already have in their pocket"

NDI is also making its HX Capture software free for iOS too. capture lets you broadcast the contents of your mobile screen via your favorite platform live.

Both apps are free of charge until June 1, and also requires an updated version of the free NDI Tools on the users Mac.