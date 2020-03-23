What you need to know
- Neato Robotics has released an update that enables Siri support for its robot vacuums.
- Siri Shortcuts can start, stop, dock, and clean select areas within the home.
- Free update is available for owners of the Neato D3 vacuum and above.
Neato Robotics has released an update to its line of connected robot vacuums that brings support for Siri Shortcuts. The update, which was announced last year, gives owners of the D3 series and above the ability to summon their vacuums on demand through Siri via iOS and the HomePod.
The latest feature can be found by updating the Neato Robotics app to version 2.9.5, which was released on the AppStore today. The release notes indicate that users will be able to start cleaning, pause, and dock their vacuums on demand, and owners of the D7 will be able to direct their robots to clean specific rooms within the home. Here's the complete release notes from the updated app:
- Enables Siri Shortcuts with your iOS device or HomePod for Neato robot vacuums
- With Siri Shortcuts, use voice commands to start cleaning, pause cleaning, and send your robot vacuum back to its base
- Neato D7 users can use voice commands with Siri Shortcuts to clean zones
- Other bug fixes
Siri Shortcuts support for the Neato line is the first such instance of a robot vacuum getting direct integration with Apple's voice assistant, and through personal automations, users should be able to tie their vacs to HomeKit scenes. We took a look at the D7 model last year, and found it to be quite impressive, although its high price tag at the time kept it from scoring even higher. Thankfully, the D7's price has seen a large price drop since then, and others that can support the newest feature can be found for around $300.
Siri supported
Neato Botvac D7 Connected
Shortcut to a clean home
The Neato Botvac D7 Connected offers powerful suction, mapping, and now support for Siri Shortcuts. Now you can finally shout to your iPhone or HomePod to get the cleaning started.
