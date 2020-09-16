Neil Parfitt knows about making music and mixing audio and I've written about his Mac Pro adventure before. He was there in the early days of the 2019 Mac Pro and even went the rackmount route, unlike pretty much everyone else. But which Mac Pro should you spec if you're looking to follow in his footsteps? That's a good question and one that Parfitt has answered in a new video.

After watching this video you'll know exactly which Mac Pro to buy if you're in the audio field. He'll even walk you through which Mac Pro processor to spec, including some napkin calculations to work out the best bang for your buck.

Check it out.