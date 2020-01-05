Smart home accessory maker Netatmo has announced a new Smart Door Lock that comes with Smart Keys. The Smart Keys work like a conventional key in many respects, but they are also lock-agnostic, too.

That means that anyone whose home is kitted out with multiple Smart Door Locks won't need to carry around keys for each one and instead can simply have one Smart Key coded to work with each lock. Users can also lock and unlock doors using a smartphone app, too.

Importantly, Netatmo says that its lock isn't connected to the internet and instead uses Bluetooth and NFC to function. That could be a weight off the minds of those who worry about leaving the keys to their castle open to the internet.