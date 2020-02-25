Netatmo has just announced that its Smart Indoor Camera now supports HomeKit Secure Video.

As noted by 9to5Mac, a Netatmo blog post states:

As of today, the Smart Indoor Camera will support Apple HomeKit Secure Video. This free and automatic software update will be made gradually available to all Netatmo Smart Indoor Cameras in the upcoming days, including those already purchased. With HomeKit Secure Video, the videos recorded by security cameras are analyzed locally on users' iPad, HomePod or Apple TV. The footage is encrypted end-to-end and securely stored in iCloud where no one can see them.

Thanks to the HomeKit Secure Video support, Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera users will be able to store their videos locally on the included microSD card free of charge and on their iCloud with select storage plans.

Users will benefit from 10-day automatic iCloud storage for their videos, and this will not affect their storage capacity. If they want to keep the videos, after these 10 days, they will be able to save them in their iCloud, which will count against their storage limit.