What you need to know
- Netatmo's Smart Video Doorbell is now available in the U.S.
Netatmo's Smart Video Doorbell is now available in the US complete with support for Apple HomeKit.
From HomeKit News:
Netatmo, the leading French smart home company for a safer and more comfortable home, announces the availability of its Smart Video Doorbell in the US. The Netatmo Video Doorbell allows the user to see who is at the door and answer it from anywhere. When someone rings the Doorbell, the user receives an alert on their smartphone and can then speak to their visitors. The Doorbell also helps secure your home's entrance as it alerts the user if someone is lurking around the doorstep.
Netatmo announced its Smart Video Doorbell last year, and released the doorbell in the UK earlier in the year.
From Netatmo:
With the Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell, the user knows who is at their door even when they are not at home. When someone rings the Doorbell, the user receives a video call on their smartphone and sees the visitor. They can then choose to talk to the visitor – or not - directly from their smartphone, whether they are at home or on the other side of the world.
Therefore, the user can tell the delivery person where to leave a package when they are at work or welcome guests while making dinner.
It features a 2-megapixel camera with 5x digital zoom, full HD 1080p, and HDR, as well as a 160-degree field of view, speaker, and microphone.
Whilst the Smart Video Doorbell is HomeKit compatible, it doesn't yet support HomeKit Secure Video, although this is expected to debut through a firmware update in the future.
