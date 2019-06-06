On stage at WWDC, Netatmo could be seen — along with Eufy and Logitech — as partners for HomeKit Secure Video and now it seem they are the first to announce their new Smart Video Doorbell (featured at CES earlier this year) will support the new feature upon launch. Plus, it will also be adding HomeKit Secure Video support to its Indoor Smart Camera and Outdoor Smart Camera via a firmware update shortly after.

What is HomeKit Secure Video

The footage on home security cameras contains highly sensitive and personal data. With HomeKit Secure Video, all of your security camera footage gets end-to-end encryption before it's stored securely in iCloud. Only you and the people you invite into your Home app are able to view these videos. This service is free with existing iCloud accounts and does not count against your iCloud storage plan; however, Apple does have some storage limits based on how much iCloud Storage you have.

If you have the 200GB iCloud storage, you can save up to ten days of recordings in iCloud, but only for one camera. If you want to store footage from other cameras, you'll need the 2TB iCloud storage plan, which will let you keep up to ten days of video for up to five cameras.

Netatmo Smart video Doorbell

The Smart Video Doorbell is a camera, doorbell, and security device all in one. It will call video call your phone (both on iOS and Android apps) whenever someone rings the doorbell so you can see who it is. It's speaker and microphone will let you talk through the doorbell to the person at the door, it features HomeKit support and local microSD card video storage.

Here are the ket specs you need to know:

Camera : 2 megapixels, 5x digital zoom

: 2 megapixels, 5x digital zoom Video : Full HD 1080p, H.264 coding, HDR

: Full HD 1080p, H.264 coding, HDR Field of view : 160° diagonal

: 160° diagonal Sound : high-quality speaker and microphone

: high-quality speaker and microphone Night vision : Infrared LED

: Infrared LED Operating temperature : -10° to 40°C

: -10° to 40°C Weather resistant: HZO protection

No official release date on for the Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell, but it should launch later this year at around $300.

