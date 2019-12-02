Support for Apple's HomeKit Secure Video is starting to roll out to Netatmo's fancy-looking Smart Indoor Camera, according to HomeKit Hero (via 9to5Mac).

Unlike some other manufacturers, it seems that Netatmo is starting to roll the feature out to everyone rather than initially holding it back for public beta testing. If you have the Netatmo Security App installed you should be seeing the new software update available now.

Apple says that the addition of HomeKit Secure Video will allow users to rest assured that their videos aren't being checked out by all and sundry. Instead, they're saved securely in Apple's iCloud, with only the users able to access them when needed.