Netatmo has introduced an updated version of its HomeKit-enabled Smart Outdoor Camera that includes an integrated siren. The Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren, which is available for pre-order starting today, can now scare away potential intruders with an 105 decibel alarm and integrated floodlight.

The Outdoor Camera is a highly effective security camera. It keeps a close eye on the outside of your home, both during the day and at night thanks to its 15 metres infrared night vision and its 100° field of view. When the Camera's sensor detects a movement, the Camera determines whether it's a person, car, animal, or just the trees swaying in the wind. For people, cars and animals, the Camera records a Full HD 1080p video and sends an alert straight to your phone via the Netatmo app thanks to its wireless internet connection (Wi-Fi). All the videos can be viewed on this mobile app, where you can also watch the Outdoor Camera with Siren "Live".

According to Netatmo, owners of the latest camera will be presented with an option to manually activate the siren when a motion event occurs. The siren control will be available in both the Netatmo Security app, and directly from a push notification for the event, along with a live camera view. Notifications can be tailored per event with the camera image analyzation feature that can weed out nuisance alerts from passing vehicles or animals.

In addition to the new siren, the latest camera retains all of the core features from the original, including 1080p HD video, dimmable LED floodlight, infrared night vision, motion detection, and HomeKit support. The camera remains subscription-free, with recorded video stored locally on an included 8gb microSD card, directly to an FTP server, and even a personal Dropbox account.

The latest camera will be available for pre-orders directly from Netatmo starting today in Europe with a suggested retail price of €349.99. A pre-order page for North America is listed but not yet active on Netatmo.com, suggesting that it may come at a later date.