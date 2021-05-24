What you need to know
- Netatmo's popular Weather Station now supports iOS 14 Home screen widgets.
- The new widgets display all the information you'd expect, including humidity, temperature, and more.
The popular Netatmo Weather Station now supports iOS 14 Home screens widgets after a software update hit the App Store late last week.
The update, a free download, means that Weather Station owners can now see all kinds of information about their home right from their iPhone's Home screen. No more opening the app just to see what the humidity is looking like.
Unfortunately, the Netatmo Weather app's release notes are far from comprehensive, but we do at least get confirmation that the widgets exist in this update.
We are excited to announce the arrival of the new iOS 14 widgets! You can add as many as you want and stack them in order to get an overview of your Home.
Users can see all kinds of information across small, medium, and large widget types. Temperature, humidity, and more are all covered so you won't need to dip into the app quite so much once this update is installed. And, as those sparse release notes point out, you can always take advantage of Stacks to put as much information onto your Home screen as possible.
The Netatmo Weather Station is already one of the best HomeKit air quality sensors on the market and app updates like this will only help strengthen its position on that list.
