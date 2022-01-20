Best HomeKit temperature sensors iMore 2022

The best HomeKit temperature sensors are an excellent — and convenient way to monitor your home's climate. With a HomeKit temperature sensor, you'll get reports on the current temperature of any given room (or from the great outdoors) on-demand, either through the Home app or Siri. Plus, with HomeKit automation, you can set things like HomeKit ceiling fans to turn on automatically when it gets a little too stuffy. Here are our picks for the best HomeKit temperature sensors.

Eve Room Apple Homekit Smart Home Air Quality Temperature Monitor

Environment monitor: Eve Room - Indoor air Quality Sensor

The Eve Room monitors the temperature, air quality, humidity, and VOC levels in your home. An e-ink display makes it easy to see all your data quickly, and it supports the latest smart home connectivity standard — Thread. Plus, since it's HomeKit-enabled, you can use it to turn on your scenes turn on once it reaches a specific temperature.

Philips Hue Indoor Motion Sensor

Motion and more: Philips Hue Indoor Motion Sensor for Smart Lights (Requires Hue Hub)

The Philips Hue Motion Sensor is our go-to accessory for controlling our lights automatically, and it also just happens to have a temperature sensor. This sensor works with HomeKit automation, and it can report the status via Siri. Zigbee connectivity to the Philips Hue Bridge makes this sensor rock solid when it comes to reliability.

Aqara Temperature Sensor

Cost effective: Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor, REQUIRES AQARA HUB

Aqara's smart sensor reports temperature, humidity, and atmospheric pressure — all in a package you can put just about anywhere. Even though the sensor has a low price, keep in mind that you will need to have an Aqara Hub to add it to HomeKit.

Fibaro Flood Sensor with blue LED indicator light on a white background

Flood insurance: Fibaro FGBHFS-101 Flood, Water & Temperature Sensor Homekit enabled water leakage detector

If you are in the market for a sensor for your kitchen or bathroom, then Fibaro's Flood Sensor may be your best bet. Simply place this completely wireless sensor anywhere in your home, and you will have access to temperature monitoring, as well as an alarm that can notify you the instant that it detects water.

Mijia Qingping Bluetooth Thermo Hygrometer Homekit Sensor Render

Simple, but effective: Qingping Bluetooth Digital Thermometer Hygrometer Sensor Works with HomeKit

This tiny sensor from Qingping puts the current temperature and humidity of the room on an e-ink display. You can see measurements clearly with the 180-degree viewing angle, and you get two options of mounting it: either on a desktop or the wall.

Eve Weather Connected Weather Station

The great outdoors: Eve Weather - Apple HomeKit Smart Home, Connected Outdoor Weather Station for Tracking Temperature

The Eve Weather is similar to our favorite temperature sensor — the Eve Room, but this one is for the outdoors. This sensor displays temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure, and you can view a weather trend in the Eve app. It's also wireless with a replaceable battery and utilizes Bluetooth and Thread connectivity.

Stay comfy with the best HomeKit temperature sensors

The best HomeKit temperature sensors leverage the power of Apple's smart home ecosystem to do more than just tell you the current temperature in a room. These sensors can work with other devices, enabling some genuinely magical automation potential. For example, you can turn on a ceiling fan when the temperature gets a little too hot, or you can fire up a space heater when it gets chilly.

In the market for a sensor with a built-in display that doesn't require a hub? Then take a look at the Eve Room with Thread. This sensor not only monitors temperature, but also measures VOC levels, air quality, and humidity. If you need a sensor for the outdoors, then the Eve Weather is a great alternative — especially with support for Thread connectivity.

If you already have some Hue gear in your home, then the Philips Hue Motion Sensor may be the one for you. This sensor works with the Hue Bridge, which offers rock-solid performance and reliability that the system is famous for — and since it detects motion, it opens up a world of automation possibilities.

