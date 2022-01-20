Best HomeKit temperature sensors iMore 2022

The best HomeKit temperature sensors are an excellent — and convenient way to monitor your home's climate. With a HomeKit temperature sensor, you'll get reports on the current temperature of any given room (or from the great outdoors) on-demand, either through the Home app or Siri. Plus, with HomeKit automation, you can set things like HomeKit ceiling fans to turn on automatically when it gets a little too stuffy. Here are our picks for the best HomeKit temperature sensors.

Stay comfy with the best HomeKit temperature sensors

The best HomeKit temperature sensors leverage the power of Apple's smart home ecosystem to do more than just tell you the current temperature in a room. These sensors can work with other devices, enabling some genuinely magical automation potential. For example, you can turn on a ceiling fan when the temperature gets a little too hot, or you can fire up a space heater when it gets chilly.

In the market for a sensor with a built-in display that doesn't require a hub? Then take a look at the Eve Room with Thread. This sensor not only monitors temperature, but also measures VOC levels, air quality, and humidity. If you need a sensor for the outdoors, then the Eve Weather is a great alternative — especially with support for Thread connectivity.

If you already have some Hue gear in your home, then the Philips Hue Motion Sensor may be the one for you. This sensor works with the Hue Bridge, which offers rock-solid performance and reliability that the system is famous for — and since it detects motion, it opens up a world of automation possibilities.