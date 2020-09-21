NetNewsWire is a popular RSS app and it's just received a big update that changes the game for a ton of people. With NetNewsWire for Mac 5.1, users can now sign into their Feedly account for the first time.

Users of Feedly – 👋🏻 – have so far been out of luck, but that's all changed now. But don't think that's all that's gone into this update because it isn't. Far from it.

This update brings feature parity with the latest version of the NetNewsWire app for iOS which means a Reader view has been added, as have Notifications and support for multiple windows. Plus lots more!

Feedly syncing

Reader view

Notifications (configure per feed in the Info window)

Multiple windows - File > New Window

View > Hide Read Feeds

View > Hide Read Articles (also a filter button above timeline for this)

Clean Up command (to immediately hide read articles when hide-read-articles is on)

Feeds view: remember expansion state between runs

Timeline: more compact rows (source and date on same line)

Timeline: sort menu on top

Timeline: swipe actions

Article view: shift-space scrolls backwards

Articles with non-ASCII URLs can now open in browser

Adding feeds with non-ASCII URLs now works

AppleScript: article now has a feed property

Hold down shift to temporarily toggle open-in-browser in background preference

Article > Mark Above as Read, Mark Below as Read

Preferences: Choose preferred browser (for viewing web pages)

Inspector: window title now matches name of thing being inspected

NetNewsWire is lightweight, functional, and free. Go download it directly from the NetNewsWire website right now.