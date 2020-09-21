NetNewsWire on MacSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • NetNewsWire for Mac has been updated to version 5.1.
  • The RSS app now supports the syncing of Feedly accounts.
  • It also gains a new Reader app and more.

NetNewsWire is a popular RSS app and it's just received a big update that changes the game for a ton of people. With NetNewsWire for Mac 5.1, users can now sign into their Feedly account for the first time.

Users of Feedly – 👋🏻 – have so far been out of luck, but that's all changed now. But don't think that's all that's gone into this update because it isn't. Far from it.

This update brings feature parity with the latest version of the NetNewsWire app for iOS which means a Reader view has been added, as have Notifications and support for multiple windows. Plus lots more!

  • Feedly syncing
  • Reader view
  • Notifications (configure per feed in the Info window)
  • Multiple windows - File > New Window
  • View > Hide Read Feeds
  • View > Hide Read Articles (also a filter button above timeline for this)
  • Clean Up command (to immediately hide read articles when hide-read-articles is on)
  • Feeds view: remember expansion state between runs
  • Timeline: more compact rows (source and date on same line)
  • Timeline: sort menu on top
  • Timeline: swipe actions
  • Article view: shift-space scrolls backwards
  • Articles with non-ASCII URLs can now open in browser
  • Adding feeds with non-ASCII URLs now works
  • AppleScript: article now has a feed property
  • Hold down shift to temporarily toggle open-in-browser in background preference
  • Article > Mark Above as Read, Mark Below as Read
  • Preferences: Choose preferred browser (for viewing web pages)
  • Inspector: window title now matches name of thing being inspected

NetNewsWire is lightweight, functional, and free. Go download it directly from the NetNewsWire website right now.

