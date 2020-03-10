Popular RSS app NetNewsWire is now available on iPhone and iPad.

NetNewsWire 5.0 launched to everyone on the Mac back in August, and now you can get it on iPhone and iPad as well. After a period of public beta testing, the powerful RSS reader is now available for download on the App Store for free. NetNewsWire is a name you've probably heard of if you've been using the Mac for a while. Brent Simmons released the first version of the app back in 2002, and it was acquired by NewsGator in 2005. In 2018, however, Simmons repurchased the NetNewsWire name, and released NetNewsWire 5.0 for the Mac in August of 2019.

The new app is built on the same principles as its Mac counterpart, allowing you to keep track of articles from all of your favorite blogs and websites, bringing the news to you. It also cuts out the middleman of Facebook and Twitter algorithms that skew the content you see on a daily basis.

The full list of iOS features includes:

Direct feed-downloading

Syncing via Feedbin and Feedly

Multiple accounts

Dark Mode

Reader view

Share sheet

Starred articles

All Unread and Today smart feeds

Folders

Importing and exporting OPML feed lists

Background refreshing

Searching

Hiding read articles

Timeline customization

Keyboard shortcuts

Context menus

Support for multiple windows

Three-pane view on iPad

The app's description further states:

NetNewsWire is a free and open source RSS reader. It's fast, stable, and accessible. NetNewsWire shows you articles from your favorite blogs and news sites — and keeps track of what you've read. If you've been going from page to page in your browser looking for new articles to read, let NetNewsWire bring them to you instead. If you've been getting your news from Facebook and Twitter — with their ads, algorithms, and user tracking — get your news from your favorite sites directly, and more reliably, with NetNewsWire. Take back control of your news. And have fun doing it!

NetNewsWire is now available free on the App store for iPhone and iPad!

