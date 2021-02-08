We've all forgotten a birthday at some point in time and had to deal with the fallout. The arrival of iOS 14 widgets means we can all avoid it from now on thanks to a new app called Birthday Widget Studio.

The idea is a simple one. You create widgets to remind you when someone's birthday is just around the corner. You can either create widgets manually or generate them automatically from a list of birthdays from your contacts.

Features include:

Smooth import of your contacts

iCloud synchronization & backup

Powerful widgets for Dark & Light Mode

Import from different sources via csv file

Grouping of your contacts (family, friends, ...)

Highly customizable birthday notifications

Templates for your birthday wishes

Support for Siri Shortcuts

Perfectly matched color gradients

If your memory is as bad as mine, you need this app and its widgets!

Birthday Widget Studio is available for both iPhone and iPad and can be downloaded from the App Store right now. It's a free download with in-app purchases available.