What you need to know
- Forgetting someone's birthday can be embarrassing, so putting them on your Home screens is a great idea thanks to this app.
We've all forgotten a birthday at some point in time and had to deal with the fallout. The arrival of iOS 14 widgets means we can all avoid it from now on thanks to a new app called Birthday Widget Studio.
The idea is a simple one. You create widgets to remind you when someone's birthday is just around the corner. You can either create widgets manually or generate them automatically from a list of birthdays from your contacts.
Features include:
- Smooth import of your contacts
- iCloud synchronization & backup
- Powerful widgets for Dark & Light Mode
- Import from different sources via csv file
- Grouping of your contacts (family, friends, ...)
- Highly customizable birthday notifications
- Templates for your birthday wishes
- Support for Siri Shortcuts
- Perfectly matched color gradients
If your memory is as bad as mine, you need this app and its widgets!
Birthday Widget Studio is available for both iPhone and iPad and can be downloaded from the App Store right now. It's a free download with in-app purchases available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
