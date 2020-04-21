It appears that the iPhone SE may not be the only lower-priced Apple device the company is planning on releasing this year.

According to a report by China Times, Apple plans to release a new 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad in the second half of 2020. The 23-inch iMac is rumored to be replacing the 21.5-inch iMac, which is currently the smallest screen size available on an iMac. The 11-inch iPad, however, could be a replacement for either the 7th-generation iPad or the more capable iPad Air.

Apple currently offers the iMac in a 21-inch and 27-inch screen size, so it would be a nice increase for the smaller iMac if Apple was to increase the display size to 23 inches. Not only is the new desktop supposed to see a screen size increase, but it could see a reduction in price as well. The 21.5-inch iMac currently starts at $1099, so if this rumor is true, we could see our first sub-$1000 iMac from the company.

The details on the 11-inch iPad are less specific. It is currently unclear if the new 11-inch iPad would be a replacement for the 10.2-inch 7th generation iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air. Since Apple recently refreshed its most popular, lower-priced iPad, it is most likely a refresh for the Air, something that MacRumors sheds some light on.

The outlet points to a tweet from an anonymous Twitter account L0vetodream, which has accurately predicted new Apple products in the past. The tweet says that the company is working on an 11-inch iPad Air with Touch ID integrated into the iPad's new mini LED display. It will also take on more of the iPad Pro's bezeless form factor.

the new iPad Air will be using the mini led screen, comes with full screen with no notch, not Face ID，but Touch ID under the screen — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 10, 2020

Apple has announced new Macs at WWDC before, so perhaps the company will unveil some of these products at its virtual conference in June.