A new report from display supply chain insider Ross Young claims Apple will release a new 27-inch iMac at the beginning of next year.

On Twitter, DSCC's Young stated:

OK, tweeted too early. The 27" MiniLED screen is going in an iMac in Q1'22, not an external monitor. May see a monitor later. Still 24Hz - 120Hz variable refresh...Sorry for the confusion!

The correction pertains to an earlier suggestion from Young that Apple had a new external display in the works, however, he quickly updated his prediction to reflect the possible unveiling of a new iMac.

The news is certainly interesting given Apple's update to the iMac lineup earlier this year, which saw the addition of the M1 chip and a colorful new design. Apple increased the display size from 21-inches to 24-inches, and it has been suggested that Apple might make a similar leap with the larger model. In his tweet, Young further notes that the iMac should have a variable refresh rate of between 24Hz and 120Hz, suggesting an OLED LTPO panel will be included. Mini-LED tech was added to the M1 iPad Pro (2021) earlier this year and the new MacBook Pro (2021) just this week. The stunning new laptop from Apple also features the new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips, delivering huge performance increases over the M1.

Young says the new iMac will debut between January and March next year. Working with Display Supply Chain Consultants, Young has previously accurately revealed that the iPhone 12 would not feature ProMotion or 120Hz display tech, and correctly noted new details of the iPad mini 6. All of his previous predictions have turned out to be accurate regarding future Apple products.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported Apple's plans to unveil a new larger iMac. The current 27-inch iMac retains the old design and is only available with Intel's processors.