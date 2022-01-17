What you need to know
- Apple is rolling out a new submission experience to App Store Connect.
- All developers will be upgraded to the new submission experience on January 25, 2022.
- Developers can also choose to manually upgrade to the new experience before then.
The submission experience for apps through App Store Connect is getting an upgrade this month.
In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the company has announced that a new submission experience for apps, in-app events, and more will be automatically upgraded for all developers starting on January 25, 2022.
If you'd like to get your hands on it sooner, account holders can manually enable the new experience:
Last year, we introduced an updated way to submit apps, in-app events, custom product pages, and product page optimization tests for review in App Store Connect. Starting January 25, 2022, the submission experience will be automatically updated for all App Store Connect accounts. You'll be able to submit multiple items, submit without needing a new app version, view past submissions, and more.
If you're ready to try it beforehand, Apple Developer Program Account Holders can enable the experience, which applies the update for all team members. No action is required if you're already using the updated experience or you prefer to wait for the automatic update.
Developers can learn more about the new App Store submission experience on the Apple Developer website.
