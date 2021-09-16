Apple fans in The Bronx, New York have a new Apple Store coming, with Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza set to open on September 24 — the same day that Apple will also make the new iPhone 13 available to buy.

The new store will be located at 200 Baychester Avenue and opens with what will surely be one of its busiest shopping days of the year. Apple announced iPhone 13, a new iPad mini, and a refreshed iPad earlier this week and they will all be available to buy on the same day the store's doors open for the first time.

Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza opens September 24, iPhone launch day! https://t.co/GqF7qvMhX4 pic.twitter.com/zFcLYb4wrt — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) September 15, 2021

Buying on the very first day a store opens could be the very best iPhone experience around — or it could be the worst! Let's hope the store doesn't suffer any snags on its big day!

Apple is already taking reservations for in-store shopping sessions as well as support, while also pointing out that buyers can save up to $1,000 when trading in an old iPhone to buy a new one. Apple also reminds customers that "Health and safety measures may be in place based on local conditions."

Are you planning on being one of the first through the doors at Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza? Snap some pictures and share them over on Twitter — we'd love to see them!