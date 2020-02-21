With Motorola and Samsung leading the charge to a world of foldable phones, Apple looks like it might be considering a slightly different approach. According to a new patent spotted by Apple Insider, Apple has been working on an iPhone that has glass – and screens – an all sides.

The patent, called "Electronic Device with Glass Enclosure" and US Patent No 20200057525, includes diagrams of what this thing could look like. And it appears to potentially be amazing and a terrible idea at the same time.

Apple describes how a device could use multiple panes of class that are placed so as to appear as if they are one.