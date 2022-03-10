The latest Apple Pay is here and it's all about freshening up the house.

In an email to Apple Pay customers, Apple is offering exclusive offers with Bed Bath & Beyond as well as Brooklinen when you shop with Apple Pay between today and Wednesday, March 16. The offers are good when you shop online as well as on the Bed Bath & Beyond app (Brooklinen only has an online store).

Use Apple Pay to get exclusive offers on home goods and loungewear when shopping in apps and on the web, through March 16.

Below are both offers in detail:

Bed Bath & Beyond: 15% in My Funds rewards when you shop in the app, to use toward a future purchase

Brooklinen: 15% off and free shipping with code APPLEPAY

Both of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Brooklinen's offer also requires that you to enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Make sure you consider both while you make your purchase in order to net all of your savings.

Both of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Wednesday, March 16. Below are the full terms and conditions of each other: