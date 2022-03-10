What you need to know
- Apple is out with its latest Apple Pay promotion.
- The new promotion offers savings at Bed Bath & Beyond as well as Brooklinen.
- The promotion is good until Wednesday, March 16.
The latest Apple Pay is here and it's all about freshening up the house.
In an email to Apple Pay customers, Apple is offering exclusive offers with Bed Bath & Beyond as well as Brooklinen when you shop with Apple Pay between today and Wednesday, March 16. The offers are good when you shop online as well as on the Bed Bath & Beyond app (Brooklinen only has an online store).
Use Apple Pay to get exclusive offers on home goods and loungewear when shopping in apps and on the web, through March 16.
Below are both offers in detail:
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 15% in My Funds rewards when you shop in the app, to use toward a future purchase
- Brooklinen: 15% off and free shipping with code APPLEPAY
Both of the offers require you to use Apple Pay when making a purchase. Brooklinen's offer also requires that you to enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. Make sure you consider both while you make your purchase in order to net all of your savings.
Both of the promotions are available starting today and will expire on Wednesday, March 16. Below are the full terms and conditions of each other:
Bed Bath & Beyond: Use Apple Pay when you check out in the Bed Bath & Beyond® app through March 16, 2022, to earn 15% back in My Funds rewards to use toward a future purchase. Rewards are valid from April 1, 2022, through April 30, 2022. For more information go to bedbathandbeyond.com/store/static/myfunds.
Brooklinen: 15% off is valid through March 16, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout at Brooklinen.com. Offer cannot be used in combination with any other offer including Comfort Crew Rewards. Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases or the purchase of gift cards. Offer is not redeemable for cash or cash equivalents. Offer does not apply to Last Call items or the following "Spaces by Brooklinen" brands: Bombabird Ceramics, Color Cord Company, Dims., Floyd, Inside Weather, Intelligent Change, Simply Framed, and The Sill. Free shipping offer is valid only on standard ground shipping.
