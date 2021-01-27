Apple has a new Apple Watch ad that focuses on the ECG app and its ability to work anywhere, any time.

The ad, spotted by AdAge and 9to5Mac, sees a person using the ECG functionality on their Apple Watch.

What makes the ad so good is the way it shows that the ECG app can be used anywhere and at any time, whether that's on the beach, in a cinema, or in the dentist's chair.

The ECG app can record your heartbeat and rhythm using the electrical heart sensor on Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6* and then check the recording for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular rhythm. The ECG app records an electrocardiogram which represents the electrical pulses that make your heart beat. The ECG app checks these pulses to get your heart rate and see if the upper and lower chambers of your heart are in rhythm. If they're out of rhythm, that could be AFib.

The ad hasn't yet appeared on social media, but it's thought to be set to arrive on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube sooner or later.

Apple's ECG functionality has already proven to save lives and long may that continue. This ad further drives home the point that Apple Watch is all about health in ways even it didn't expect when the wearable launched just a few short years ago.