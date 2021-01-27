What you need to know
- Apple has a new Apple Watch ECG app set to air.
Apple has a new Apple Watch ad that focuses on the ECG app and its ability to work anywhere, any time.
The ad, spotted by AdAge and 9to5Mac, sees a person using the ECG functionality on their Apple Watch.
What makes the ad so good is the way it shows that the ECG app can be used anywhere and at any time, whether that's on the beach, in a cinema, or in the dentist's chair.
The ECG app can record your heartbeat and rhythm using the electrical heart sensor on Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6* and then check the recording for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular rhythm.
The ECG app records an electrocardiogram which represents the electrical pulses that make your heart beat. The ECG app checks these pulses to get your heart rate and see if the upper and lower chambers of your heart are in rhythm. If they're out of rhythm, that could be AFib.
The ad hasn't yet appeared on social media, but it's thought to be set to arrive on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube sooner or later.
Apple's ECG functionality has already proven to save lives and long may that continue. This ad further drives home the point that Apple Watch is all about health in ways even it didn't expect when the wearable launched just a few short years ago.
Instagram is rolling out a new Stories view on the Mac
Instagram is working to make it less of a mobile-only experience, and that includes Stories.
Review: The Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 12 is a beauty
Bring real handcrafted wood design to the latest line of iPhones with Oakywood.
Apple, not Amazon, is now the world’s most valuable brand
A new report says that Apple has overtaken Amazon as the world’s most valuable brand for the first time in five years.
Just some awesome cases for your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Here are some the best on the market today.