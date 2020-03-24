New research has identified that those who take more steps during their days tend to also have a lower blood pressure than those who are more sedentary. As a result, those who ran the study believe they know how many steps someone should take to achieve a "normal" blood pressure.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco strapped Apple Watches to 638 people for at least five hours per day over a period of a month. Those same people also had their blood pressure measured weekly to see whether there was any link between the two. As The Inquirer reports, there most definitely was.

Over the course of around five months, the recordings showed that the participants averaged about 7,500 steps per day. The average systolic blood pressure among the group was found to be 122 mmHg, and the average diastolic blood pressure was 76 mmHg, which are levels considered to be normal to slightly high, according to the 2017 ACC/AHA High Blood Pressure in Adults guideline. The researchers also found that the participants who had racked up a higher number of steps each day had significantly lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure than those who walked less. For example, for every 1,000 steps taken each day, the participants' systolic blood pressure was around 0.45 points lower, meaning that a person taking 10,000 steps daily would reduce their systolic blood pressure by 2.25 points, compared to a person walking just 5,000 steps daily, on average.

The researchers noted that taking 10,000 steps per day could be the difference between someone achieving a "normal" blood pressure reading, or one that was considered to be high.

While the team is keen to point out that the relationship between steps and blood pressure is observational rather than necessarily one of cause and effect, that isn't the only point of note here. This study is one of the first instances of an Apple Watch being used in such a study, with smartwatches as a whole likely to have an increasingly important role in the tracking of physical activity and its relationship to other body measurements and statistics.

Apple has long marketed Apple Watch as a fitness device, adding new features like support for taking an ECG and more.