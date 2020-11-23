What you need to know
- Apple has released the App Store Connect holiday schedule for 2020.
- New apps and app updates will not be accepted from December 23 through December 27.
In a news release on its Developer website, Apple has announced its App Store Connect holiday schedule for this year. Every year, Apple gives its App Store team a few days off around Christmas and stops accepting new apps and app updates until that break is over.
This year, new apps and app updates will not be accepted from December 23 through December 27 (Pacific Time). The company is encouraging developers to ensure that their apps and app updates are submitted prior to December 23 to ensure all of the functionality they want users to have is available to them over the holiday.
The busiest season on the App Store is almost here. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the holidays, as new apps and app updates will not be accepted December 23 through 27 (Pacific Time). Please ensure time for your releases to be scheduled, submitted, and approved in advance. Other App Store Connect and developer account features will remain available.
The company did note that other App Store Connect and developer account features will not be impacted by the App Store team's hiatus.
