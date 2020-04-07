Apple is preparing to unveil its first major update for iPadOS, most likely called iPadOS 14, this June at WWDC. This will mark the first major update the company will bring to the new software since Apple released an iPad-specific OS to users in September of last year.

While that announcement is only a couple of months away, it isn't stopping creators from coming up with ideas for the software. A new concept from UI/UX designer Alexander Käßner shows off how Apple could take the Main Menu that we've known and loved since the original Macintosh and bring it to life on iPadOS. Käßner says that the concept was built to "improve usability and bring more professional apps to iPad."

"This concept brings the main menu we know and love from Mac to iPad. It keeps the numerous advantages of a written menu, redesigned with touch devices in mind. iPad Main Menu helps bring a vast amount of features to iPadOS for people who seek out this power, while keeping the OS accessible for users who prefer a simpler experience."

The menu could be accessed either through the dock or through a three-finger tap within the apps themselves. Not only could the menu show off the most popular functions that users need first, but it could also support sub-menu navigation to give users even more options. The concept also makes it compatible with Split View, so users could switch between the menus for each app within one screen.