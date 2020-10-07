Edison Mail has been updated with support for iOS 14, meaning users can now set the app as the default mail handler on their iPhone and iPad. No more tapping an email address and having the Mail app when you don't want it to.

The update arrived yesterday and the release notes suggest that the addition of the default app setting is the only change. Unfortunately, that means there are no widgets to play with here. At least, not yet.

iOS 14 Compatibility is Here! Now you can set Edison Mail as your default email app and get to the app you love faster.

One of the standout features of iOS 14 is the ability – #finally – to set an app other than Mail as the default email app. You can do the same with web browsers as well, although calendar apps haven't been given the same love, unfortunately.

Existing users of Edison Mail can now download the update as normal. Everyone else can download the latest version direct from the App Store for free. There are multiple in-app purchases available for the Edison Mail+ option, however.