What you need to know
- GoodLinks has received a big new macOS update.
- Version 1.2 brings support for macOS Big Sur, complete with a redesigned look.
- The update includes new keyboard shortcuts, tag autocomplete, and more.
One of the best read later apps around, GoodLinks, has a big new Mac update out. Version 1.2 is in the App Store now and it includes everything needed for Apple's next round of Macs.
Those Macs will include macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon, two things this update is now ready for. That also means there's a visual redesign thrown in, too. Whether you're a fan of it or not, there's a definite look to macOS Big Sur apps.
There's more to enjoy in GoodLinks 1.2 as well.
- Added support for Big Sur and the latest Macs.
- Added tag autocomplete.
- Added new keyboard shortcuts, click Help > Keyboard Shortcuts for more details.
- Added option to show or hide read links in lists and tags.
- Added settings to change badge counts for the app icon, lists, and tags.
- Added ability to re-download article.
- Bug fixes.
This latest update is available for free to all existing GoodLinks users. For everyone else, this is probably the best $4.99 you'll spend this week.
