One of the best read later apps around, GoodLinks, has a big new Mac update out. Version 1.2 is in the App Store now and it includes everything needed for Apple's next round of Macs.

Those Macs will include macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon, two things this update is now ready for. That also means there's a visual redesign thrown in, too. Whether you're a fan of it or not, there's a definite look to macOS Big Sur apps.