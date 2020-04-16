What you need to know
- Apple has added new accessories to the Apple Store website.
- The accessories include a smart alarm, smart plug, and bike mount.
- More accessories were released alongside the new iPhone SE.
A new iPhone isn't the only thing to come to the Apple Store website this week. Reported by MacRumors, Apple has added some new HomeKit accessories and a bike mount kit to its store for purchase.
The first is the First Alert Onelink Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm. The smart alarm works with HomeKit and comes in both a hardwired or battery-powered configuration for $119.95.
"With the First Alert Onelink Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm, you can add advanced protection to your home and get peace of mind with smart notifications in the event of an emergency. Conveniently designed to be tested or silenced from your phone, it requires no battery replacements, and lasts up to 10 years. It also speaks to tell you what the danger is and where it is located within the home. Interconnect multiple alarms to create a home fire-safety network, so that when one sounds, they all do."
Another HomeKit-enabled accessory added to the store is the Eve Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter. The accessory will allow you to turn devices plugged into the smart plug on or off with either the Home app or with a Siri voice command. It retails for $39.95.
"With Eve Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter, you can switch appliances on and off with a simple tap or Siri voice command. Sync devices with your daily routine and see how much power you're using. Taking advantage of Apple HomeKit technology, Eve Energy offers ease of use, advanced security, and tight integration with Siri. It connects directly to your device using Bluetooth low-energy technology, without requiring a bridge or gateway."
The last accessory to newly make its way on to the store is a bike mount kit for the iPhone 11 Pro from Quad Lock. The bike mount attaches directly to the bike stem or handlebars, allowing you to keep track of your ride with a workout app or directions with a maps app. The bike mount goes for $69.95.
"Extremely light, strong, and secure, the Quad Lock Bike Mount Kit for iPhone lets you truly integrate iPhone into your ride. Quad Lock conveniently attaches iPhone to your bike's stem or handlebars, so you can easily track rides using your favorite fitness apps such as Strava and Runtastic Road, navigate your way around using Apple Maps, and make sure you never miss a call or text message again."
Apple also released a few other accessories on the Apple Store website this week, including a Magic Keyboard alternative from Logitech and a wheels kit for the Mac Pro.
