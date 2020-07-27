Apple leaker Jon Prosser says that we should "keep an eye out for August" when commenting on previous rumors that a new iMac will launch this week. August begins in less than a week, suggesting we could potentially see a new iMac as soon as next week.

While the iMac is due a refresh, Prosser also says that we shouldn't expect anything to change externally – this is all about what's going on inside the iMac rather than what it looks like on the outside.

If you want the new iMac, keep an eye out for August.



No redesign. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 26, 2020

Unfortunately, those internal changes won't include Apple silicon. Instead, Prosser claims, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the one to get the new chips first. That means this iMac will be all about new Intel chips which should perhaps not be a huge surprise – Apple did say that new Intel Macs were still in the pipeline.

This does both backs up and contradicts previous claims by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He said last month that a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon will arrive this year, but he also said the iMac would follow suit.

The first Macs using an Apple-designed 5-nanometer processor will be a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and a redesigned iMac, Kuo proposes, with both models anticipated to outperform their Intel equivalents by between 50% and 100%.

However, the iMac Kuo was speaking about was the rumored 24-inch, redesigned model. He later also pointed to an upcoming iMac with Intel chips, too.