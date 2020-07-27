What you need to know
- Leaker Jon Prosser claims we can expect a new iMac as soon as next week.
- Prosser says that we should "keep an eye out for August" but that no redesign should be expected.
- He also went on to say that this won't be the first Mac using Apple silicon, either.
Apple leaker Jon Prosser says that we should "keep an eye out for August" when commenting on previous rumors that a new iMac will launch this week. August begins in less than a week, suggesting we could potentially see a new iMac as soon as next week.
While the iMac is due a refresh, Prosser also says that we shouldn't expect anything to change externally – this is all about what's going on inside the iMac rather than what it looks like on the outside.
If you want the new iMac, keep an eye out for August.— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 26, 2020
No redesign.
Unfortunately, those internal changes won't include Apple silicon. Instead, Prosser claims, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the one to get the new chips first. That means this iMac will be all about new Intel chips which should perhaps not be a huge surprise – Apple did say that new Intel Macs were still in the pipeline.
This does both backs up and contradicts previous claims by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He said last month that a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon will arrive this year, but he also said the iMac would follow suit.
The first Macs using an Apple-designed 5-nanometer processor will be a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and a redesigned iMac, Kuo proposes, with both models anticipated to outperform their Intel equivalents by between 50% and 100%.
However, the iMac Kuo was speaking about was the rumored 24-inch, redesigned model. He later also pointed to an upcoming iMac with Intel chips, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do these photos show the displays destined for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12?
Apple is expected to announce some new iPhones within the next couple of months and these photos might show us one of their screens.
Code found within macOS Big Sur points to future Macs with Face ID
A new report from 9to5Mac indicates that code found within the macOS Big Sur betas points to Apple bringing Face ID to the Mac.
'Fireball,' a new documentary from Werner Herzog, to premiere on Apple TV+
Apple has announced that it has landed "Fireball," a new documentary from Werner Herzog and professor Clive Oppenheimer.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives
Do you like the look of Apples Magic Keyboard but want something a little different? There are alternatives.