What you need to know
- A new iPhone 9 render has been shared by @OnLeaks.
- He has been known to get these things pretty accurate in the past.
- This could be the iPhone 9 design we see come to market.
Prolific leaker and renderer Steve H. McFly, or @OnLeaks as you're more likely to know him, has today shared a new render of what he believes iPhone 9 will look like. The render comes via iGeeksBlog and shows what we've all been expecting.
That is, something that looks like iPhone 8 for the most part. But while the curved side rails and Home button do look very much iPhone 8-era, something around the back does not. If this report and renders are accurate, iPhone 9 will have a frosted glass back similar to iPhone 11 Pro.
OnLeaks presumes that the back glass will be the differentiating factor between iPhone 8 and the new device. So, he has rendered a frosted glass back quite like iPhone 11 Pro instead of a glossy glass of current iPhone 8.
The use of the word "presumes" might suggest that this is more guesswork than any actual knowledge being brought to bear, but we'll move on for now.
Alongside that glass OnLeaks also believes we will see a 4.7-inch LCD screen, just like the outgoing iPhone 8. And the performant A13 Bionic processor will be what keeps iPhone 9 ticking along. We can expect just one camera around the back, too.
Current wisdom has iPhone 9 being announced in the first few months of this year, so we might not have to wait too long to find out whether any of this is accurate. Not least the name – will Apple go with iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9?
