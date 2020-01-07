Prolific leaker and renderer Steve H. McFly, or @OnLeaks as you're more likely to know him, has today shared a new render of what he believes iPhone 9 will look like. The render comes via iGeeksBlog and shows what we've all been expecting.

That is, something that looks like iPhone 8 for the most part. But while the curved side rails and Home button do look very much iPhone 8-era, something around the back does not. If this report and renders are accurate, iPhone 9 will have a frosted glass back similar to iPhone 11 Pro.