Yesterday, Apple announced its brand new iPhone SE featuring a classic iPhone 8-esque design, updated internals, and a consumer-friendly $399 price point.

There were, however, as always, a couple of specs not listed by Apple that are important to buyers. As reported by 9to5Mac, the website listing of the new iPhone SE seems to have revealed the new iPhone's RAM and its battery:

Instead, we have to turn to carrier sites — or wait for reviews to drop. In this case, China Telecom reports that the new iPhone SE features 3 GB of RAM and houses an 1821 mAH battery. With 3 GB RAM, this means it has slightly less RAM than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series. The flagship phones feature 4 GB RAM respectively. Often, the biggest memory hog for users of iPhones is the Camera app. As the iPhone SE only has one rear camera, the 1 GB less RAM may not be that noticeable in practice. Apple's official line on battery life is that the iPhone SE 'lasts about as long as the iPhone 8'. The China Telecom specifications state a battery capacity of 1821 mAH. This lines up as the iPhone 8 also features the same 1821 mAH capacity battery.

Now, the spec sheet also states that the new iPhone SE has a headphone jack, so clearly these aren't bulletproof. However, 3GB of RAM was the long-rumored size for the new iPhone's memory, and the 1821 mAH battery matches the iPhone 8 specs, so these seem pretty legit!

Apple's website states that the iPhone SE's battery "lasts about the same as iPhone 8". Specifically, up to 13 hours of video playback, or 8 hours if you're streaming, and up to 40 hours of audio playback. More interestingly, it's fast charge capable, which means you can charge the battery up to 50% in just 30 minutes with an 18W adapter (sold separately).