Like all good concept videos this one follows Apple's tried and tested formula of a phone sliding around the screen with lots of reflections and whatnot. It looks stunning, and not only because this concept shows an device in the one true iPhone color, Midnight Green.

We've been hearing so many rumors about an iPhone SE 2 – or iPhone 9, depending on who you listen to – that it's difficult to believe that there isn't at least some fire to go with all the smoke. But we don't know what it's going to look like, which means concepts are filling the void. Like this one from Hubert Jarechowicz and ConceptsiPhone (via Cult of Mac ).

The concept reminds me of a cross between the original iPhone SE and the more recent iPhone 11. With that iPhone 11 Pro Midnight Green slathered all over it. And I like. I like it a lot.

Unfortunately, it isn't going to be what we get. The concept shows an iPhone with no Home button, which is highly unlikely. The screen-to-body ratio looks off, too. There's just too much of it, unfortunately. And the thought of a headphone jack returning to an iPhone is laughable at this point.

But that isn't really the point, here. Concept videos are great because they give us ideas for what Apple could, and maybe should do in the future.

Just don't expect it to happen in 2020.