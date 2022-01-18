Apple is roundly expected to refresh the iPhone SE within the next few months while talk of a new iPad Air has also been swirling. Now, new products that could likely match those devices have been found in the EEC database by French site Consomac .

Across the products that have been added and don't currently align with shipping devices, A2595, A2783, and A2784 are all iPhones. IN terms of iPads, A2436, A2588, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2589, A2591, A2757, A2761, A2766, and A2777 have all been added.

We've seen the EEC database list various products ahead of their official announcement in recent years and it would be no big surprise if it has happened again. All devices sold in Russia and some surrounding countries that support encryption must be registered in the database — something that makes it ripe for including unannounced Apple hardware.

Apple's refreshed iPhone SE is expected to add support for 5G while also including a processor and camera bump, while a similar refresh is also expected for the new iPad Air, too. Expect to see Apple's A14 chip in the new iPhone SE while a refreshed iPad Air seems set to use the A15.