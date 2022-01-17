Incoming soon-ish

New, larger iPhone SE could arrive next year with a 5.7-inch screen

This year's refresh will retain the 4.7-inch display we're used to.
Oliver Haslam

iPhone SE 2020Source: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple is rumored to have plans to launch a new, larger iPhone SE.
  • A 5.7-inch iPhone SE could launch as soon as next year.
  • This year's iPhone SE refresh will add 5G but retain the 4.7-inch screen.

Apple is roundly expected to announce a refreshed iPhone SE within the next few months that will add 5G connectivity for the first time. That device is set to use the same 4.7-inch display that we're familiar with but that is all set to change next year according to a new report.

While we've heard rumors of a larger iPhone SE for a while, display analyst Ross Young now says that it's possible a 5.7-inch device will launch as soon as next year. It was previously thought that 2024 would be the year that would see iPhone SE grow, but that might have been pessimistic.

Already the best iPhone for people on a budget, the iPhone SE devices are popular especially among people who want to maintain a Home button rather than the Face ID-powered alternatives. The move to a larger display could see Apple move to an iPhone XR-like design however, ditching the Home button once again.

What's interesting here is the timeline, however. Apple doesn't normally refresh its iPhone SE model annually, suggesting next year could come too soon. It's possible the 5.7-inch iPhone SE could live alongside the smaller version, however.

The same report also claims that the 2022 iPhone SE could be called 'iPhone SE+ 5G,' a name that sounds very much like something Samsung would go for. We'll have to wait and see just how accurate that turns out to be.

Review: A fine barénia leather watch band for a reasonable price
Fancy fixins'

Review: A fine barénia leather watch band for a reasonable price

If you want to take your cool techy smartwatch to new levels of sophisticated refinement, a genuine leather Apple Watch band is the way to do it. This line from Bluebonnet has everything you would expect from fine leather craftsmanship, with a few unique details to add style.