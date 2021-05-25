What you need to know
- Apple is rumored to be working on a new Mac mini.
- Fresh renders from Jon Prosser appear to show a slight change in shape and lighter color.
- Apple will reportedly add more ports and a spicy new 10-core Apple silicon chip.
Jon Prosser has shared new renders purporting to show the rumored Mac mini that Apple is planning to release with a new generation of Apple silicon.
Prosser shared the renders in the latest episode of Front Page Tech, revealing a slightly lower profile design and a lighter color. On the back, it shows Apple's new power cable which debuted in the new iMac, as well as four USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, ethernet, and HDMI. The top will have a plexiglass-like texture, according to Prosser, with an aluminum enclosure.
We heard about a new Mac mini from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week, who says Apple is planning to replace the Intel Mac mini:
Apple has also been working on a more powerful version of the Mac mini (code name J374) with the same chip as the next MacBook Pro. It's expected to have four ports versus the pair available on the current low-end version and to sit above the current entry-level M1 Mac Mini. Apple could delay or cancel the new mini's launch -- as it has in the past -- but eventually the company will likely replace the Intel-equipped version it now sells.
That "same chip" will reportedly be a new 10-core Apple silicon chip that could support up to 64GB of RAM and feature 32 graphics cores, and an improved Neural Engine.
You can see all of Jon's images below:
Apple recently released its new M1 iMac and is reportedly preparing to release new MacBook Pro models at WWDC.
