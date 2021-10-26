You might be able to grab that new MacBook Pro or AirPods faster from your local Apple Store.

Today, Apple officially launched its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and 3rd generation AirPods online and in stores. While a number of customers are still waiting on their preorders to get delivered, other customers are finding that they might actually have better luck at their local Apple Store.

While delivery dates for the new MacBook Pro and AirPods are pushing out as far as November or even December, Apple has tried to get certain configurations into its stores as well. Inventory, however, does vary between MacBook Pro configurations. For example, my local Apple Store had base model configurations of the 14-inch and 16-inch in stock but some of the higher tier configurations were not available.