A new report claims Apple's next MacBook Pro will feature a 10-core Apple silicon chip and support up to 64GB of RAM.

From Bloomberg:

Apple plans to launch the redesigned MacBook Pros in 14-inch (code name J314) and 16-inch screen (J316) sizes. They'll have a redesigned chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot, which it nixed in previous versions, sparking criticism from photographers and the like. For the new MacBook Pros, Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. The chips also include up to 64 gigabytes of memory versus a maximum of 16 on the M1. They'll have an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine-learning tasks, and enable the addition of more Thunderbolt ports, which let users sync data and connect to external devices, than the two on the current M1 MacBook Pro.

According to the report Apple also has a new Mac mini in the works that will feature the same chip, a revamped MacBook Air, a new "low-end" MacBook Pro, and a larger iMac. All of these will reportedly feature Apple silicon "that will greatly outpace the performance and capabilities" of M1.

Apple is also planning a new Mac Pro set to debut next year with either 20 or 40 cores:

Codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die, a redesigned Mac Pro is planned to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. The chips would also include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics. The computing core counts top the 28 core maximum offered by today's Intel Mac Pro chips, while the higher-end graphics chips would replace parts now made by Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

The report also says Apple paused the development of the larger iMac to let Apple focus on the new 2021 iMac released last month.