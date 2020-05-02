A new leak regarding the MacBook Pro has suggested that Apple is currently testing a new configuration featuring a 4TB SSD.

Back in February, Twitter user @rogame leaked a report of testing for a 2020 13" MacBook Pro featuring Intel's i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost 28W, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. From that report:

Comparing the new benchmark to Apple's current high-end 13-inch Macbook Pro, which was released in 2019, shows that the new model may increase CPU performance by 12% and GPU performance by 29%. The current generation of MacBook Pro is still sporting Intel's 8th generation processors, so this kind of jump is expected.

Now, the same source has tweeted suggesting that Apple is testing a new configuration with a 4TB SSD.

New config tested (2020 13" Macbook Pro)

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost

> 32GB of RAM

> 4TB SSD https://t.co/XmLXiz5jFT — _rogame (@_rogame) April 29, 2020

As with the previous rumor, this testing configuration contains the same i7 intel chip and 32GB of RAM. Whilst that might sound like a lot, if this is indeed a new MacBook in testing, this is likely a high spec model, and as such doesn't give us any indication about the entry-level hardware. It does, however, reconfirm reports that Apple looks set to include Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake chips in its next MacBook Pro. These are the same chips that Apple recently added to its brand new MacBook Air in March.

Recently, reports had suggested that Apple may be planning to introduce a new MacBook Pro in May, and there is speculation that, as with the 16-inch MacBook, that Apple may increase the screen size to 14-inches whilst retaining the same form factor.