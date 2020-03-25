Apple is replacing kernel extensions with system extensions and it wants developers to ditch the former as soon as possible. So much so that it's naming and shaming extensions as of the recent update as spotted by Rich Trouton and Stephen Hacket .

Back at WWDC 2019, Apple warned developers that it was going to deprecate macOS kernel extensions in an attempt to make the Mac more stable, more secure, and just more modern. With the release of macOS 10.15.4, Apple has now started to warn users that they're running a "legacy" extension, too.

As part of macOS Catalina 10.15.4, Apple has begun displaying a new dialog window message concerning third-party kernel extensions. macOS Catalina is the last macOS to fully support the use of kernel extensions and these messages are meant to notify users of the following: macOS had detected that a third-party kernel extension had been loaded.

The loaded kernel extension would be incompatible with an unspecified future version of macOS

Apple outlines its plans to kill off kernel extensions on its developer website, saying that future OS releases will ditch support entirely.

System extensions on macOS Catalina (10.15) allow software like network extensions and endpoint security solutions to extend the functionality of macOS without requiring kernel-level access. At WWDC19, we announced the deprecation of kernel extensions as part of our ongoing effort to modernize the platform, improve security and reliability, and enable more user-friendly distribution methods. Kernel programming interfaces (KPIs) will be deprecated as alternatives become available, and future OS releases will no longer load kernel extensions that use deprecated KPIs by default.

While Apple says that it hasn't yet set a final transition date, it's probably just a few months away. Thankfully this won't impact the majority of people – kernel extensions tend to be used most frequently in the enterprise, specifically to enable encryption, networking, and antivirus software to function.

